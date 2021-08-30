Algeria: Neighboring Countries to Meet in Algiers to Discuss Upcoming Elections

Algiers — Algeria will host on Monday a meeting of Libyan neighboring countries to set a road map for holding elections in Libya within the expected deadlines in order to achieve a lasting peace.

Organized at the initiative of Algeria, the meeting will be marked by the participation of Foreign Ministers of Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, Niger, Chad and the Republic of Congo.

The SG of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union, Bankole Adeoye and the UN SG's special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis will also take part in this meeting.

On Sunday, on the eve of the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, met with his two counterparts from Tunisia and Congo, Othman El-Grandi and Jean Claude Gakosso.

The two-day meeting focuses on the major role of Libya's neighboring countries in strengthening regional stability through the holding of fair elections in Libya.

The ministerial meeting will further discuss ways to ensure a smooth running of elections scheduled for December.

This meeting comes after the one hosted by Algeria in January 2020, which was attended by seven foreign ministers of Libya's neighboring countries.

The participants had, then, urged the Libyan parties to join the process of political dialogue, under the auspices of the United Nations, with the assistance of the African Union and neighboring countries, to achieve a comprehensive settlement of the crisis away from any foreign interference.

They further called for the preservation of security in Libya, its independence and territorial integrity, as well as the rejection of foreign interventions that only expand the crisis and make it more complex.

The ministers of neighboring countries had also stressed the importance of border security with Libya and the importance of coordination to address all risks that threaten the security and stability of the region and that of the Sahel.