South Africa: Game-Changer - Zondo Commission Report Bound to Change the Future Trajectory of South Africa

opinion

It is safe to predict that the Zondo Commission ought to be a game-changer for the future trajectory of South Africa. The second game-changer is the commission's report, currently under preparation, on what must be done to prevent the conditions that allowed serious corruption with impunity to flourish during, in particular, the wasted Zuma years.

August 2021 has been a momentous month for constitutional democracy in SA. The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, aka the Zondo Commission, reached the end of its evidence-taking and now turns to preparing its report on facts found and recommendations to be made by the end of September 2021.

It is widely expected that the learned acting chief justice will condemn the ANC, identifying its members and supporters as those who captured, or at least created the conditions for the corrupt capture of the state. This wicked process has done untold damage to the fabric of SA society and cost the country over a trillion rand in looting of public funds (plus inevitable, huge, corrosive non-state and private spinoff corruption).

We can't go on like this; the dissonance between the well-known tenets of the National Democratic Revolution, which motivate the Tripartite...