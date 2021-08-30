South Africa: Mahlangu and Weyers Paint Tokyo Gold for Team SA

Tokyo — Team SA's Ntando Mahlangu broke the world record with a final leap of 7.17m to win gold in the men's T63 long jump, a matter of minutes after Anrune Weyers had sped to the women's T47 400m gold in 56.05 seconds.

Only the greats win gold medals the way that Ntando Mahlangu did at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday night. Most people will argue that the praise is premature, given the South African is only 19 and the Paralympic gold medal he won in the men's T63 long jump competition was the first of his career.

Most people will be wrong. Because the way that greats announce themselves is exactly in moments like Mahlangu chose. He's on his way to Paralympic stardom and he is probably already the best double amputee above the knee in the world over 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and in the long-jump pit.

We won't know that, though, until there are those events in which he can compete, with his current Paralympic classification class restricting him to the long jump and the 200m here in Tokyo. Of the two events, the sprint is his preferred, so you can expect fireworks from him later in...