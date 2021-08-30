South Africa: Massmart Won't Blink an Eye When It Comes to Dumping Ailing Assets - CEO

analysis

Retail giant Massmart, after a string of cash-burning investments and the underwhelming performance of its Game outlets, compounded by the riots in July that saw more than 40 of its stores damaged and closed, has opted to pull out of west and east Africa, focus on building its online offerings, and says it won't blink when it comes to ditching other struggling assets.

In half-year trading results published on Friday, Massmart said group sales for the 26 weeks up to end-June 2021 had risen 4.4% to R41.3-billion, compared with sales of R39.6-billion over the same period in 2020. Trading profit showed a 266.7% increase to R444.2-million. Overall, the group continued to bleed cash, with losses for the period of nearly R1.1-billion, against R1.2-billion negative cash flow in the preceding period. That led to headline losses per share of 298.8 cents.

"For too long we have been investing in the wrong types of assets in my opinion," said Massmart chief executive Mitchell Slape in an interview with the Business Maverick.

"The divestiture of the businesses that are not core to us. The Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh, things like that, frees up capital space for us so we can turn around...