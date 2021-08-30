South Africa: Learning Losses Remain a Concern but Children and Teachers Will Get October Break

29 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

Despite expressing concern about the 'crisis of lost learning' caused by pandemic-induced disruptions to teaching time, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that the October school holidays will continue as planned.

More than half the school year and at least 80% of learning time was lost in 2020. This was revealed by Professor Martin Gustafsson, socio-economic researcher at Stellenbosch University (SU) during a briefing by the Department of Basic Education on Sunday.

"The challenges around learning and teaching are very serious, and if we don't find a way of containing them now, the consequences are dire," Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said. The minister provided an update on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on schooling, saying that a strategy to recover lost learning remains critical.

"The unpredicted closures of our schools, and the unplanned disruptions to teaching and learning have resulted in the reversal of gains made in the last 20 years," said Motshekga, who expressed deep concern over the learning losses reported since the start of the pandemic.

Motshekga said the first step to addressing "the crisis of lost learning" is to prevent further disruptions to school time, and prevent additional learning losses.

"Our efforts to introduce...

