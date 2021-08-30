South Africa: Vaccines Are Our Passports to Economic and Social Recovery From Covid-19 (III)

opinion

Can universities, stadiums, gyms, shebeens, pubs and restaurants constitutionally restrict entrance to the unvaccinated? And can airlines, trains, buses and taxis constitutionally require proof of vaccination to board?

Halton Cheadle is Professor Emeritus at the University of Cape Town, and practising attorney at BCHC Attorneys. Glenda Gray is the President & CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and is on the Board of Directors for the Global Antibiotic R&D Partnership (GARDP)

The answer is that they can. And for very similar reasons that we have argued in the first two parts of this series on mandatory vaccinations, namely that the government can do so on grounds of public health and that employers must do so to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 1993. The issue that we now wish to address is whether those in charge of universities, stadiums, gyms, shebeens, pubs, restaurants, airlines, taxis, trains and buses can themselves require or whether a law can require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test for entry or boarding.

We italicise can deliberately to emphasise that although those in charge of these facilities can constitutionally impose proof of...