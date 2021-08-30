South Africa: We Need Competent, Professional Teachers to Fix South Africa's Education System

opinion

One competent teacher can mean a child learns as much as three times more than a pupil with a poor teacher. Where has all the pedagogy gone? Universities need to considerably upgrade the degree and make it more rigorous, and the degree required to enter a classroom should be at least an honours degree.

I have continually argued that before schooling in South Africa can lift the overall standards of education, it has to relate to a very diverse curriculum that can ensure all schools will benefit, and the polarisation between well-resourced schools and the less resourced schools has to decrease substantially.

This does not suggest that standards are lowered, but rather elevated, as I don't think it is acceptable anywhere in the world to have a school-exit pass mark of less than 33%. Wherever you stand with regard to education in South Africa, the only way to fix it is through equity and equality. We simply cannot afford to have a system that won't allow for growth and, furthermore, the lowering of standards does not equate to growth.

Unfortunately, so many issues that continue to emerge are slowly eating away at our educational system due to ignorance and incompetence....