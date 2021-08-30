South Africa: Hawks Arrest Two Twitter Users Allegedly Linked to Incitement of July Looting and Unrest

Law enforcement appears to be closing in on some of those responsible for orchestrating the unrest and looting that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July, with two more suspected instigators arrested on Saturday. Both were arrested for allegedly using social media platforms to incite public violence.

In a statement on Sunday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confirmed that a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman had been arrested in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal respectively on charges of incitement to commit public violence.

The suspect in KwaZulu-Natal was allegedly involved in the incitement of public violence using social media and other platforms during the July unrest in the province.

"As a result, Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was broken into and criminal activities, such as theft of goods, occurred. During the incident the mall was set alight by the suspects," said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The man is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The second suspect was arrested on Saturday during a search and seizure operation in Leondale, Gauteng, which resulted in the confiscation of items. The woman allegedly operated a popular Twitter account, Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil), with 63,175 followers. The last tweet from the...