South Africa: No More Lip Service - Let's Reclaim Women's Month, Especially for Those With Disabilities

opinion

Women's Month commemorations and programmes often miss the mark on the real significance of 9 August 1956, and most exclude women with disabilities.

A quick Google search reveals that most Women's Day events centre on the theme and keywords "pamper", "spoil" and "celebrate", missing the true significance of the day and of the women's movement in South Africa.

This is a day and month which should be commemorated by women coming together to actively make changes within the private and public sectors and in our communities for women who are marginalised, abused and forgotten.

The women who marched on 9 August 1956 were activists. They rallied together with their smarts, dug in their heels and they marched until they were heard.

These activists "were a big force", and according to Dorothy Masenya, one of the 1956 march participants, no one could stop them - "if they arrest one we all walk in [to jail] and not turn back". (SAHO - women's interview)

Sadly, what started as a movement of powerful women agitating for the rights of all women has been watered down to a month of high teas, cucumber sandwiches, talks and vouchers. Not only has the message been watered...