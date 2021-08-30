Sudan: New Destruction in Sudan As Nile Floods Persist

El Gedaref / El Geneina / Sennar / River Nile State — Ongoing rains and high water levels in the Nile basin have left new swathes of destruction in El Gedaref, El Geneina, Sennar, and River Nile state. On Sunday, Sudanese Civil Defence reported the collapse of 468 houses due to the flooding of El Rahad river in El Gedaref, while 700 families have been affected by floods and rains in El Gezira. The official death toll in this season's floods has risen to more than 50.

The River Nile State Emergency Room reported the death of a seven-year-old child and the injury of his mother due to a mudslide, which hit the villages of El Basabir in Shendi locality, which led to the complete collapse of two houses, damaged 145 more, the wall of a health centre, and three classrooms in the local school. Electricity poles were also toppled.

According to the Civil Defence report, seven villages in Um El Gura locality in El Gezira, were affected by the rain that fell at record rates continuously in the area, and the poor drainage led to the accumulation of large amounts of rainwater, which resulted in the impact of homes and important facilities, where 700 families were affected.

In Sennar, traffic resumed on the Khor El Gaara road for small vehicles only, while flooding has completely halted traffic on the Khor El Malawiya road.

In eastern El Gedaref, more than 280 homes and families were reportedly affected by the torrential rains in the Karkoura area in El Fashaga locality.

In El Gedaref, people living in El Hawata complained that about 1,200 houses were completely or partially damaged in 13 neighbourhoods as a result of the torrential rains and the flooding of El Rahad river, pointing out that the El Hawata-El Mafaza-El Faw road was cut off.

Mohamed Balla told Radio Dabanga that the road closure has completely isolated El Hawata is from the rest of the country. He explained that the torrential rains and floods caused hundreds of people to leave their homes and take shelter in schools, public facilities, and with relatives. And he appealed to the authorities for the speedy repair of the road so that aid can reach those affected.

He also demanded the provision of spraying, mosquito nets, and shelter tents, along with food for the affected, and pointed out that the state government did not provide basic aids and loaders to protect the neighbourhoods.