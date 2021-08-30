Kenya: Tokyo Paralympics Notebook - Day 6

Covering the games an expensive affair, but we've got you covered!

Covering the Olympic and Paralympic Games is quite costly for journalists, with meals and venue-to-venue transport leaving a huge dent in the wallet.

Daily commuting alone can cause damage of an upward of Sh40,000 a day! For instance, yesterday, I spent Sh2,020 for my taxi from the hotel to the National Stadium for the athletics action.

I then spent Sh7,220 from the National Stadium to the Sea Forest Waterway (24 kilometres away), the rowing venue.

At the Sea Forest Waterway, I grabbed a snack of "pilau" and an isotonic drink, which cost me Sh1,100. The charge for the cab back to the hotel from the rowing venue was another Sh6,334.

Meaning that for the morning's action alone, I'd spent 16,674. Double that and throw in a meal for the afternoon session and you get a sense of a day's expenses. There are free media shuttles, but for one to commute from venue to venue swiftly, taxis are the sure bet.

Japan's popular public bathhouses face competition from hot springs

Public bathhouses are very much part of the Japanese culture. Known as Sento, these are facilities where one pays an average of Sh500 to immerse oneself in a bath, part of a centuries-old Japanese's grooming culture. But lately, hot springs have gained in popularity.

Known as Rotenburo (open-air tubs) or Kashikiriburo (private tubs) the hot springs have taken advantage of the coronavirus-enforced reduction in Sento visits to gain in popularity.

It got me thinking that if well packaged, the hot springs of Bogoria of the Olkaria steam could actually attract tourists in droves, some happy to bathe in the open springs of Bogoria.

Currently, Tokyo has 499 Sento, down from 963 in 2006, the drop largely due to the pandemic and an uptake of the Rotenburo and Kashikiriburo.

Imagine taking a bath somewhere on Haile Selassie avenue in one of the public bathrooms...

Toyota's Toyoda apologises after self-driving car hits Japanese judoka

Toyota Motor President Toyoda Akio has been forced to offer a public apology after a futuristic, self-driving Toyota car in use here hit a visually impaired Japanese Paralympian, forcing him out of the competition.

The Toyota vehicle is one of many being used to transport athletes, officials and Games staff and runs on an electric engine.

Judoka Kitazono Aramitsu, scheduled to compete in the 81-kilogramme category, suffered injury to his head and legs but was declared

out of danger after undergoing a brain scan.

The vehicle was carrying seven people at the time with all on board uninjured. Toyoda said the self-driving Toyotas "have struggled to cope with the special environment of the Paralympics," which includes people who can't see and those with hearing challenges.

Kitazono was struck on Thursday afternoon while crossing a pedestrian zebra crossing.