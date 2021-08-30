Egypt: Sisi Follows Up Implementation of New Roads Network

30 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday conferred with chairmen of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority and the Watanya Company for Roads, as well as presidential adviser for urban planning, to follow up implementation of a network of new axes and roads nationwide, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

