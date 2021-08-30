Egypt: Madbouli - Vacsera Complex to Produce 8 Types of Key Vaccines to Citizens

Prime minister Mostafa Madbouli said a complex of the Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) is a giant edifice that aims at producing eight vital types of vaccines to citizens, noting that Egypt had been previously producing such vaccines but their production was halted.

At a press conference held on Monday following his tour inside VACSERA complex at the industrial zone in the 6th of October City, Madbouli said the whole complex will be ready by the end of November and it will be operational after reaching an agreement with a company to run it.

The complex is set up on an area of 15 feddans and is meant to revive local production of vaccines, which is an issue of national security to Egypt, the premier explained.

Madbouli said the Health Ministry is negotiating with a number of international companies to partner with Egypt in the production of Covid vaccine.

The production of Covid vaccine will not only serve Egypt, but will also be exported to Africa and regional countries, the premier made it clear.

He touched upon directives by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for the government to expedite implementation of that project.

Citizens should abide by precautionary measures in the coming stage, the premier urged, pointing to an increase in the number of Covid infections once again.

Egypt, Madbouli added, has outlined a firm plan to secure vaccines for as many citizens as possible before the end of this year.

Vaccination priority will be given to education staff and students, especially with a new academic year just around the corner, the prime minister said.

He called on university students to quickly register their names to receive the Covid jabs.

A plan has also been outlined to inoculate civil servants at the different state apparatuses, Madbouli assured.