Egypt: Tourism Minister Inspects Restoration Project of Al-Kebbash Road

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El Anani wrapped up his current visit to Luxor by inspecting the restoration works of Al-Kebbash road (Rams Road) as well as the ongoing works in Luxor Temple in preparation for their grand opening ceremony.

Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri, Assistant Tourism Minister for Projects Affairs Hisham Samir and Head of the Central Administration for Upper Egypt Antiquities Mohammed Abdel Badie accompanied the minister during his tour.

During the tour, Anani was briefed on the upgrade of the lights system at the road along with the updated guide signs that help the visitors to get acquainted with the necessary information on the site as well as measures to ease the access of elderly and disabled people to the location.

Al Kebbash road restoration is one of the most important archaeological projects that the state is currently implementing, as it aims to transform Luxor into the largest open museum in the world by linking the Karnak Temple, Luxor Temple, the Temple of Mut and the ancient medical ruins being discovered in the Nagaa Abu Asba area with the Grand Processions Road.