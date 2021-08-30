Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 89 New Infections and 9 Deaths

Luanda — The Angolan Health authorities announced, this Sunday, 89 new infections, 9 deaths and the recovery of 62 patients in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infections, according to the daily report, 36 were diagnosed in Luanda, 24 in Benguela, 15 in Huíla, 11 in Zaire, 2 in Malanje and 1 in Lunda Sul.

With ages ranging from 1 month to 87 years, 53 are male and 33 are female.

Regarfing the deaths, 5 were registered in Benguela, 2 in Huíla, 2 in Malanje, 1 in Luanda and 1 in Moxico.

Among the recoveries 18 reside in Huíla, 12 in Malanje, 8 in Luanda, 7 in Cunene and Moxico, 6 in Lunda Sul, 3 in Benguela and 1 in Cuando Cubango.

In the last 24 hours, the labs processed 1,096 samples.

Angop also learnt that 142 citizens are in-patients getting medical follow-up, 238 are in institutional quarantine and 1,085 contacts are under surveillance.

The country's overall picture presents 47,168 positive cases, with 1,201 deaths, 43,257 recovered and 2,710 active.

Of the current diseased, 2 are critical, 24 severe, 79 moderate, 37 mild and 2,568 asymptomatic.