Angola: Bda Provides Over Akz 547.9 Mln for Agricultural Projects in Bengo Province

30 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — The Angola Development Bank (BDA) made available, from November 2020 to the present date, around 547. 979,000 Kwanzas, to agricultural cooperatives and trade and distribution agents (OCDs) in the north-central Province of Bengo.

This financing benefited 12 agricultural cooperatives and six Trade and Distribution companies.

ANGOP has learnt that the cooperatives are applying the financing in the purchase of insecticides, seeds, tools, irrigation systems and increase the production areas through mechanized and manual work, informed ANGOP.

Within the scope of Prodesi, the process of financing cooperatives and companies will continue, a source with the provincial trade department has disclosed to ANGOP.

