Angolan Athlete in Semi-Finals of 100m Race

30 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan sprinter Juliana Moko qualified this Monday for the semi-finals of the 100 meters footrace for visually impaired athletes, class T11, of the Paralympic Games, taking place in Tokyo, Japan.

Performing on track two in the first of the four series (at 11:50 am local time), the athlete clocked 13 seconds and three tenths, beating her previous mark in the specialty, which was 13:53, established at the Tunisia's 2019 international meeting.

Juliana Moko, from coastal Benguela Province (Angola), will be racing again this Monday at Tokyo Olympic Stadium track, starting at 7:30 pm local time, to try to qualify for the final, in her debut in the Paralympic Games.

She has already achieved two of the main goals of the Angolan Paralympic Committee, namely overcoming her personal time and positioning herself among the eight best in the world in the category, Moko will try to join the four most respected athletes.

The Angolan sprinter will face seven competitors with slightly superior marks, namely Simplício da Silva, with 12.38, Geber dos Santos with 12.41, Salvatini Lorena with 12.48, all from Brazil, Perez Lopes, Venezuela with 12.42, Liu Cuiqing ,China with 12.80, Lebog Mariette, Cameroon with 12.82 and Pabon Mamian, Colombia with 12.97.

