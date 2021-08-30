Angola Qualifies for Second Phase of Olympics

29 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national chess, in both genders, this Sunday qualified for the second phase of the online Olympics, thanks to the fact that the team ended up in the second position of group C, with 15 points.

In the dispute of the triple round, of the third phase of the event, the Angolan National Chess Team beat Botswana, by 4 ½ - 1 ½, then Wales, by 3 ½ - 2 ½, and also, surprisingly, the favorite ones Scotland, by 4-2.

This third phase included the participation of 50 countries subdivided into five groups (A, B, C, D and E) of ten teams each.

The first three national teams from each group have qualified for the second phase, which starts on September 3rd.

Final classification of Group C:

1st Scotland with 16 points

2nd Angola 15

3rd Wales 12

4th Zambia 11

5th Botswana 11

6th Nigeria 8

7th Kosovo 5

8th United Arab Emirates 4

9th Palestine 4

10th Paralympic National Team 4

