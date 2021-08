Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Gabes logged 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 45 more infections over the past 48 hours, the Local Health Directorate said Monday.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the region has reported 20,723 infections including 19,923 recoveries and 616 deaths.

70 patients are currently staying in local hospitals, including 9 in ICUs at the Gabes University Hospital.