South Africa: Mogalakwena Officials, Company Directors Arrested in R15 Million Corruption

30 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As part of the ongoing investigation into the allegations of corruption at the Mogalakwena Municipality, the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit has on Monday pounced on 13 suspects, among them officials and business directors, accused of defrauding the council off R15 million.

"It is alleged that the officials received gratification from service providers and that other companies were paid money for services not rendered. The municipality has suffered a loss of over R15 million due to these illegal activities," the Hawks said in a statement.

During the operation, a BMW 1 series belonging to the girlfriend of one of the suspects was seized as an affected gift.

National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, said: "I commend the investigation team for the hard work in securing the attendance of these group before court. The message that crime does not pay will soon be appreciated."

The operation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X