Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Reports 21 More Fatalities and 2,165 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia reported 2,165 more COVID-19 infections on August 28, out of a total of 12,287 conducted tests, for a positivity rate of 17.62%.

According to figures released on Monday by the Health Ministry, 21 more deaths were recorded on the same date, pushing the death to 23,430 out of a total of 662,752 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

Besides, the Ministry indicated that the number of recoveries has increased to 6,0878 after the recovery of 1,382 people on August 28.

With regard to hospitalisations, 34 new admissions were recorded in public and private health facilities on the same date, bringing the total number of hospitalised patients to 2,702, 514 of whom are in intensive care units and 123 are on ventilators.