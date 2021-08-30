South Africa: Into Floyd Shivambu's Animal Farm

analysis

South Africa is blessed with an incredibly diverse selection of animal species, and Commissar Shivambu could be the champion they need if he is ready to meet the moment.

Dear Commissar Shivambu,

I trust this email finds you dripped in Gucci. Loot may be temporary, but drip is forever and swag is eternal.

Please pass my #thoughtsandprayers to your brother Brian. I can only imagine what he must be going through. I too have been on the receiving end of arguably satanic letters from those Sars people. Apparently, I owe them a couple of thousand rand, two or three, I can't remember. I hope your brother doesn't owe as much. Excuse my ignorance, I'm a bit fuzzy on the details; I haven't been keeping up with the news, just been pickin' up stompies on Twitter. My pet psychic thinks it's best I steer clear of the news websites until some of my colleagues, who shall remain nameless, ease up on that investigative anti-ubuntu stuff. Apparently, my dogs can sense the anxiety it causes me, and it's upsetting them.

The other day they attacked a tiny miniature dog at the park just as its owner readied herself to snap a pic...