South Africa: Post Office Warns R350 Grant Beneficiaries Not to Pay for a Spot in the Queue

press release

Do not pay for a place in the queue, says Post Office

The SA Post Office has become aware of instances where self-appointed queue marshals ask customers who visit their branches a fee for a place in the front of the queue.

No SAPO employee or other individuals have the right to ask beneficiaries to pay any fee to be serviced and/or to receive preferential treatment by jumping a queue. Such practices are illegal.

Customers are advised not to pay the fee demanded by any SAPO employee, queue marshals or any other person requesting such a payment, and should consider laying a charge of bribery and corruption at their nearest police station. There is close co-operation between the Post Office's Security and Investigations Unit and the SA Police Services, and formal charges will help put a stop to this opportunistic and unethical behaviour.

It should be noted that the Post Office does not have jurisdiction over the behaviour of members of the public outside Post Office property.

Anybody who becomes aware of the postal crime, or a crime apparently committed by an employee of the SA Post Office, should report it to the Post Office's toll-free crime-buster hotline on 0800 020 070.

The caller has the option of remaining anonymous and all calls are followed up.

Customers of the Post Office are also requested to strictly observe the measures announced to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, such as the wearing of masks, sanitising and social distancing. These measures are enforced on Post Office property.

Recipients of the R350 Covid-19 relief fund do not have to visit their local post office every month. They can choose to have their grant paid into a Postbank account and use their Postbank card to access the grant. Speak to your local post office branch if you would like to arrange this.