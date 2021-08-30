South Africa: Kat Swanepoel Is a South African Superwoman Who Swims for Hope

analysis

Paralympic swimmer Kat Swanepoel has faced many challenges, yet she keeps rising above the hardship.

When Kat Swanepoel speaks about life-changing events she refers to them as "bumps in the road" or "bad luck". She chronicles the effects of degenerative multiple sclerosis and then punctuates it with a positive. Sometimes the English language doesn't have enough words to describe things adequately. The word "inspirational", while relevant, is too soft.

This is a story of an incredible young woman with an indomitable spirit who played hockey and squash until she was 21 and is now representing South Africa at the Tokyo Paralympics at the age of 34. But it's the last 13 years that are jaw-dropping.

They have resulted in her being diagnosed with a degenerative form of multiple sclerosis, consigned to a wheelchair two years later, representing her country at (wheelchair) rugby and basketball, going blind in one eye, having her body get progressively weaker to where she now has no sensation or movement from her chest down, or in half of her arms, to discovering swimming which has saved her life and given her renewed purpose.

In the last few months alone, getting Covid was "another bump in the...