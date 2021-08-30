South Africa: Kat Swanepoel Is a South African Superwoman Who Swims for Hope

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gary Lemke

Paralympic swimmer Kat Swanepoel has faced many challenges, yet she keeps rising above the hardship.

When Kat Swanepoel speaks about life-changing events she refers to them as "bumps in the road" or "bad luck". She chronicles the effects of degenerative multiple sclerosis and then punctuates it with a positive. Sometimes the English language doesn't have enough words to describe things adequately. The word "inspirational", while relevant, is too soft.

This is a story of an incredible young woman with an indomitable spirit who played hockey and squash until she was 21 and is now representing South Africa at the Tokyo Paralympics at the age of 34. But it's the last 13 years that are jaw-dropping.

They have resulted in her being diagnosed with a degenerative form of multiple sclerosis, consigned to a wheelchair two years later, representing her country at (wheelchair) rugby and basketball, going blind in one eye, having her body get progressively weaker to where she now has no sensation or movement from her chest down, or in half of her arms, to discovering swimming which has saved her life and given her renewed purpose.

In the last few months alone, getting Covid was "another bump in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X