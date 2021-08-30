South Africa: Pace and Planning Come Together As Coetzee Clinches Silver in Paralympics 1,500m

analysis

Tokyo — Louzanne Coetzee produced the performance of her career to win a 1,500m Paralympic silver medal on the Olympic Stadium track.

The 28-year-old Louzanne Coetzee was competing in her sixth major championship event since 2013 and was understandably emotional after winning silver in a career-best 4min 40.96sec in the women's 1,500m T11 final.

She and her guide, Estean Badenhorst, carved nearly nine seconds off their qualifying time to finish second behind Mexico's Monica Rodriguez Saavedra, who broke the world record in taking gold in 4:37.40.

To put Coetzee's effort into perspective, the race was held in 32℃ heat with a humidity percentage in the 70s and her time was only 2.04sec off the previous world record set by China's Jin Zheng at Rio 2016.

In Rio, Coetzee herself had been disqualified after a ruling that her guide had stepped in front of her. However, that memory, along with a fourth-place finish in the 2017 World Championships, was extinguished for good on this stifling Tokyo morning.

