Malawi: NICE Intensifies Public Awareness On Covid-19 Vaccination

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has intensified a public awareness campaign aimed at mobilizing people to accept and take up Covid-19 vaccine.

With support from its parent ministry, the Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity, NICE Public Trust today conducted loud hailing at Mitundu, Kabudula and Nsalu Trading Centres in Lilongwe and Dowa.

NICE District Civic Education Officer (DCEO) for Lilongwe Rural, Hajira Ali, said with the number of people going for Covid-19 vaccination declining, it was imperative for the organization to dispel myths and misconceptions that have discouraged people to take up the vaccine.

"The vaccine is safe and provides effective protection against coronavirus. So, we are urging you to go for vaccination in large numbers to get protected," said Ali during a whistle-stop loud hailing at Mitundu Trading Centres.

She also reminded the residents to continue observing Covid-19 infection prevention and promoting personal and environmental hygiene practices.

Ali disclosed that NICE Public Trust is working with various stakeholders, including its para civic educators (PCEs) who are spread in all the wards across the country, in getting people's involvement in Covid-19 campaign to.

She said this is vital in detecting symptoms, preventing the spread and initiating control measures in areas with no health facilities to ensure that diseases are reported early to the health authorities for a quick response.

One of the residents of Mitundu Trading Centres, Jacob Phiri, said raising awareness on the efficacy of the vaccine is critical in mobilizing people to get the jab.

"We thank NICE Public Trust for taking up this direction. I believe that, at the end of the day, many people will go for vaccination," said Phiri.