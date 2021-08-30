Zimbabwe: Factionalism Has Crippled Operations At Zanu-PF HQ - Mliswa

The Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has made sensational claims of deep rooted factionalism in the ruling Zanu-PF saying it has crippled operations at the party headquarters.

The former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson said party structures were now ineffective, something he said could spell doom for the revolutionary movement come elections.

He fingered Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa and her husband Chris, local government minister July Moyo and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi among others of running a faction fighting the presidium.

"In Manicaland, Chinamasa has teamed up with Monica to fight Oppah. Oppah's ally is the now late Minister Gwaradzimba. She was very strong, educated& a war vet. So Oppah doesn't have a strong ally anymore.

"The same team has ganged up in Mash West with Chris Mutsvangwa now the most senior Politburo member. They have teamed with Ziyambi to have Chinamasa, the acting PC, to endorse an ally Abbiah Muchere as the acting Chairperson, following Ziyambi's elevation to the Politburo," said Mliswa.

He accused July Moyo of abusing his closeness to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to create his own camp of loyalists.

"Today Moyo is using his closeness to ED to create a group of cadres that are loyal to him& their faction and not the President," added Mliswa.

"As a result there are no longer effective structures at the bottom of the party. The danger is that the party is controlled from the bottom and there is nothing there. Just factions," added Mliswa.

Both Zanu PF Spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo and Director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi were not reachable for a comment.