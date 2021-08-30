Malawi: Govt Reintroduces Mandatory Sale of Export Proceeds

30 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has reintroduced mandatory sale of export proceeds, a facility that the Bank introduced in 1994 as an export incentive scheme.

The scheme allowed exporters to retain export proceeds in their Foreign Currency Denominated Accounts (FCDAs).

The scheme started with a Retention/Conversion ratio of 10/90 and has progressively been adjusted downwards until it was abolished in March 2015.

Since the abolition of the Retention/Conversion ratio, exporters are allowed to retain 100 percent of export proceeds in their FCDAs.

But in press statement on Friday, RBM Governor Dr. Wilson Banda said the Bank has, however, noted tightness in the foreign exchange market and therefore decided to reintroduce the mandatory sale of export proceeds to Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs).

Banda said in view of this, all exporters shall sell a minimum of 30 percent of their export proceeds to ADBs while retaining, at most, 70 percent of the proceeds in their FDCDAs.

"Exporters are at liberty to sell the foreign exchange to any ADB offering a better exchange rate, other than the ADB, which received the export proceeds. This sale should be done within two days from the date of receipt of the proceeds," reads the statement in part.

"In view of the foregoing change, all exporters are immediately required to liquidate 30 percent of what is currently in their FCDAs by selling the foreign exchange to any ADB offering a better exchange rate," the statement concludes.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X