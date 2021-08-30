Zimbabwe: Desist From Abducting Citizens, Govt Told

A local human rights advocacy group, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has urged government to desist from abducting citizens.

In a statement to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, ZLHR told government to publicly denounce enforced disappearances.

"ZLHR demands that authorities swiftly respond and investigate all reports of enforced disappearances and prosecute the perpetrators," said ZLHR.

"We call upon authorities to swiftly respond to all reports of enforced disappearances, with the aim of completely eradicating this despicable practice from society," ZLHR added.

The human rights group also urged citizens to demand the prompt release of all victims of abductions.

"(ZLHR calls upon) members of the public to join the rest of the world in demanding the prompt release of all victims and the prosecution of the perpetrators of the disappearances," further noted ZLHR.

The international Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances is observed every year on 30 August in order to draw attention to the detestable practice of enforced disappearances by governments all around the world.

In Zimbabwe, enforced disappearances remain a scourge and a constant threat to critics of government and the ruling party.

The victims have been subjected to inhumane treatment at the hands of their captors and some of the victims remain missing to this day. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made it increasingly difficult for people to search for disappeared persons and for authorities to effectively investigate reports of enforced disappearances.

Todate, a fierce critic of the late President Robert Mugabe, Itai Dzamara has not been seen since 2015 when unidentified men abducted him in Glen View.

Calls for government to account for Dzamara's whereabouts did not yield results.

Opposition MDC Alliance members Netsai Marowa, Cecilia Chimbiri and Joana Mamombe were allegedly abducted by suspected state security agents and later dumped near Bindura after being subjected to torture.

Popular comedienne, Gonyeti was also abducted by suspected state security agents and made to drink sewage water before being dumped a day later.