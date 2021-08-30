Zimbabwe: New Date for Killer T Album Launch

Popular Zimdancehall chanter, Killer T has postponed his album release date to 6 September in a development that has upset his legion of fans.

The 17-track album titled Inzwai Kuchemawo Mambo which was scheduled for this past weekend's release was called off at the last minute with reasons of the postponement yet to be disclosed.

Writing on social media, Killer T announced the news on D-day (Saturday) writing, "Team rangu I know manga makatarisira zvinhu zvenyu nhasi but due to some setbacks beyond our control album harichabuda nhasi sekutaura kwatange taita. Please expect inzwai Inzwai Kuchemawo Mambo album on the 6th of september."

However, this did not sit well with many of his fans who took to the comment section to vent out their frustration.

"Ndakabva kumusha kwangu ndichiti ndozomirira album padhuze imi moti 6 sepitemba ahhhh ndakudzokera hangu kumusha nditori munzira (I had caught a bus from my rural place to the capital where I can receive the album faster and then you postpone?)," Facebook user Beatrice Nhongo wrote.

"Yoweeeee kwese uko tanga tatoti toridzira landlord month end tichiti inzwai kuchema kwaro Roja renyu harina mari yerent.matirasisa mukuru totongotiza tiza (I was planning to play and remix that album for my landlord to understand that I'm yet to gather rentals money)," another Facebook user, Febbie Pasiy wrote.

Last year in December, the heavens smiled on Killer T, courtesy of Tik-Tok, as the singer needed not to bother himself with producing a festive season banger after the revival of his 2017 song Handina Mufaro on which he featured Slim J.