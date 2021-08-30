Namibia: Wildlife Vets Namibia Translocates Various Wildlife to DRC By Road

30 August 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Wildlife Vets Namibia Trans located Namibian game by road over 3000km all the way up to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to restock a game reserve there, in early August.

The organisation made the announcement on their social media platform, where they said the captured animals bound for DRC included: sables, roans, nyalas and eland.

"The animals we captured were injected with vitamins, de-wormed and vaccinated and then loaded into our wildlife trucks, plus an antidote was then given to reverse the immobilization," they added.

Further more the organisation said that the big advantage of this type of capture is that they can select the animals best suited for this kind of long distance trans-location, which has taught them to choose younger animals because they travel better and adapt easier in a new area.

The organistation explained that they had to catch the wildebeest with a boma as this captures the entire herds which is cost effective while minimizing direct human-animal contact.

"To minimize stress, to relax the animals and to ensure that they eat during the trans-location, all animals received a long acting tranquilizer before we hit the road," they explained.

Meanwhile, the vets promised to keep the public up to date about their road trip.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X