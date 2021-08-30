Uganda: Police Accuse Umeme Staff of Aiding Power Thefts

Police have accused Umeme staff of conniving with residents to steal power through illegal connections.

The accusation was made by senior superintendent of police Wilson Nshekanabo, who heads security at Umeme, Mr on Friday during the launch of a one-week operation against power theft in greater Mbarara code named Operation Komboa.

"We are here launching the operation against power theft but I know some of you are already sending messages alerting those stealing power. Some of you are the ones involved in these illegal connections," Mr Nshekanabo said.

He added: "No local person can engage in this risky business of illegal connections. It makes no sense when we spend time and resources on you to remove an illegality which you fixed. And to you our staff (police) do not get compromised by any Umeme staff that gets implicated by locals for being an accomplice in this crime, arrest them immediately."

The deputy commander of the Police Response Unit, Mr Ashraf Chemonges, appealed to Umeme staff to have integrity and stop colluding with criminals in the power theft.

"We are going to frustrate some of you. Time for games with criminals is over. I pray that when we reach the field, some of you will be identified by the communities as having been part of the power theft. For you we will handcuff you there and then take you directly to court," Mr Chemonges said.

The Mbarara City Internal Security Officer, Mr Elly Tugaine, said: "No one gets an illegal connection and is not connected to Umeme staff. My appeal to you is to save yourself by not getting involved in this criminality because we are coming for you."

The head of Umeme in Mbarara, Mr Thomas Tondo, said there are bad elements within the system who have contributed to the rise of fraudsters who claim to be Umeme staff.

"There are a few individuals with a tainted character in Umeme but when we land on them, they are punished. We don't condone such behavior. There are also fraudsters who steal from communities claiming to be Umeme staff. Together with police we have arrested some of them," Mr Tondo said.

Ms Christine Namutebi, the metering services manager Kampala west and western region, said Umeme loses 1.3 million units which is equivalent to Shs700 million in power theft in greater Mbarara alone every month.

"We need to work together and fight power theft, help and report all those involved in power theft including our staff," Ms Namutebi said.

Similar concerns were raised by residents during operations in Kibona, Kyera, and Kitooma in Birere Sub-county in Isingiro District.

"They (Umeme staff) collected money from us and connected us, they are now coming and arresting us that we were illegally connected. These are double standards," Ms Rose Kansiime, a resident of Kitooma, said.

Mr Alex Asasirwe, a resident of Kyera, said no ordinary person can climb a pole and connect him or herself to power.

"This is an internally arranged scam by Umeme staff to steal from the public. Imagine the whole village, most of us are allegedly involved in power theft but Umeme has offices just a few kilometers in Mbarara," Mr Asasirwe said.