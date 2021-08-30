Uganda: Court Dismisses With Costs Petition Against Kagoma County MP

The High Court in Jinja has dismissed with costs an election petition filed by a former Kagoma County MP seat contestant in Jinja District citing lack of sufficient evidence.

Mr Fredrick Munyirwa of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) filed a petition against the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Moses Walyomu Muwanika (Independent), citing bribery and lack of requisite academic qualifications and wanted the latter's victory nullified.

"Mr Walyomu Moses is impersonating Mr Muwanika Moses; he presented academic papers of another person for nomination and is also not a registered voter as his name [Moses Walyomu Muwanika] is not in the voters' register," Mr Ivan Wanume, one of his lawyers said in a written submission.

Mr Munyirwa also accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of accepting to nominate Mr Walyomu without academic qualifications, adding that the non-compliance of the electoral laws affected the outcome of the results in a substantial manner.

However, the EC confirmed to the Court that Mr Walyomu's name was on the voters' register and that he was a registered voter.

Judgement

In his ruling, presiding Judge, Justice Joseph Murangira, dismissed the case with costs on grounds that the evidence presented to Court was "unsatisfactory".

"Mr Walyomu was duly qualified for nomination as a MP for Kagoma County and never committed any offence [of bribery]; the EC conducted the elections in compliance with the electoral laws," he ruled, urging whoever is not satisfied with his judgment to appeal within 14 days.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Ben Ssemanda Zziwa, Mr Walyomu's lawyer, said his client changed the names but added his father's name [Walyomu] using the rightful procedures and they hope to charge the petitioner Shs200m as costs incurred in this case.

Mr Munyirwa, however, said he is dissatisfied with the judgment and will appeal.

BACKGROUND

The EC declared Mr Walyomu winner of the January 14 election after garnering 7,948 votes against Mr Munyirwa's 5,048 votes. Other contestants were Mr Titus Kisambira Mutanda [846 votes], FDC's Mr Emmanuel Makooma [608 votes], NUP's Mr Michael Halango [829 votes] and Independent-leaning Mr Grace Kazibwe [121 votes].

This is the second time Mr Walyomu is being sued over alleged election malpractices. In 2016, the Court of Appeal nullified his election after Court was convinced that he had engaged in electoral malpractices and ordered fresh elections.

He was, however, declared winner of the subsequent by-election.