Nigeria: Paralympics - Another Nigerian Wins Gold, Sets New World Record

Another Powerlifter also won a silver medal on Monday at the Paralympics.

Team Nigeria now has three gold medals at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo after the record-breaking feat of Folashade Oluwafemiayo on Monday in the Women's 86kg Powerlifting event.

Oluwafemiayo had the best lift of 152kg in her fourth and final attempt to not only claim gold at the Tokyo Paralympic games but also set a new world record.

Oluwafemiayo showed she was in a class of her own; first surpassing her own World Record mark of 150.5kg set at the World Cup in Manchester, United kingdom five months ago by first lifting 151kg.

She extended the mark by one kilogramme in a fourth attempt.

Zheng Fei Fei from China won the silver medal with139kg while great Britain's Louise Sugden got the bronze medal with 131 kg.

Oluwafemiayo had won silver in the 75kg category at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London.

Also on Monday in the women's +86 kg class, Loveline Obiji settled for the silver medal behind China's Xue mei Deng who got the gold medal.

Obiji's best lift was147kg while the Chinese lifter was able to successfully lift 153kg to win the top prize.

Zieba Mareena of Poland with 140kg picked the bronze medal.

For now, Nigeria is placed 21st on the overall medal table and first in Africa with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals.