Kenya: Tanasha Donna Featured At New York Billboard

Singer Tanasha Donna appears to be scaling to new heights after he was broadcast on the digital screens in Times Square, New York, USA.

The mother of one now joins the exclusive list of becoming only the third Kenyan to appear on the space which is considered prestigious.

Her appearance on the billboard was to advertise her song's new release Complicationship featuring Bad Boy Timz.

She later expressed her gratitude on social media.

Tanasha and Bad Boy Timz's East meets West collabo revolves around two people who are feeling each other are not sure of their place in each other's lives.

Tanasha brings forth melodious lyrics to tell her potential partner to give her a sign that he could be hers.

The official music video is shot in Mombasa, the Kenyan coastal city, where we see Timz torn between two lovers leading him into a complicationship.

In January, Sauti Sol became the first Kenyan artist to be featured on the Time's Square billboard.

The Kenyan musical group made its debut after releasing their quarantine album 'Midnight train'.

Bahati became the second Kenyan to achieve the feat with his album 'Love like This', which was launched in June.

Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment center, and neighborhood in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City.

It is the most visited place globally with 360,000 pedestrian visitors a day, amounting to over 131 million a year so thousands of people got to see and recognize our beloved boy band in their picturesque glory.