Nigeria: Wizkid's Essence Becomes 'Most Shazamed' Song in U.S.

30 August 2021
One of Wizkid's hit songs, Essence, has become the "most Shazamed" song in the United States.

Shazam is a software application that is used to identify music, movies, based on the sample that is played.

It was created by London-based Shazam Entertainment, owned by Apple Inc. since 2018.

Wizkid was released in "Made in Lagos", an album Wizkid dropped in 20202.

He featured Tems in the song, which gathered international and national recognition.

Later in August 2021, the remix of the song was released featuring international act, Justin Bieber.

In an Instagram post, Shazam shared a picture of Wizkid and captioned it, "Big congrats to @wizkidayo!!. #Essence is now the most shazamed song in the United States".

