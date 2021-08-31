Nigeria: BBNaija - 15 Housemates Up for Eviction

Aside Jackie B and Jaypaul, winners of the Head of House game, all other housemates in the ongoing edition of Big Brother Naija are up for possible eviction.

Jackie B and JayPaul emerged Head of House after they finished the task they were given completely and on time as well.

Before the game started, Biggie introduced a new twist called "The double Heads of House".

Biggie stated clearly that there will be two Heads of House for this week and there would be no nomination for possible eviction process as the remaining housemates would all be up for eviction.

He said winners of the Heads of House would be immune from eviction and have exclusive privileges to the HoH lounge.

At the end of the game, Jackie B and Jaypaul emerged the lucky duo.

We wonder who the next evicted housemates will be.