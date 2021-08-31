Rwanda: Nyanza Sets 5th Place Target in 2021/22 League Season

YOUTHFUL side Nyanza FC have set a target of finishing inside the top five in the 2021/22 season which is expected to start on September 18.

The club has mostly young players in their ranks, some of whom they got from other clubs to give them a chance to shine on a big stage.

"Our priority is to use young skilled players and help them shine in the topflight league. We will also have some experienced

players in the team who can help guide the young ones," Nyanza FC Secretary General Frederic Ntirenganya said.

On Sunday, Nyanza FC signed new coach Jean-Paul Muhoza, who has coached clubs like Pipinierre, Etoile d'Est, Unity FC, Amagaju and Dauphin Noir of DR Congo.

In the 2012/13 season, Nyanza FC was relegated after finishing in 11th position out of the 12 teams that played in the premier league that season. "Our target this season is to finish inside the top five and also do well in the cup competitions," Ntirenganya added

Nyanza FC is a football team located in Busasamana sector, Nyanza district, South Province, Rwanda.

The club's stadium was built around 1956 by the King of Rwanda "Mutara III Rudahigwa" while Nyanza Fc was started in 2000.

In 2001, Nyanza FC won the second division trophy and was promoted to the top flight league.