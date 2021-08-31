Kenyan Team for World International Pairs Selected

Sigona Golf Club's Kush Shah and Chand Shah will lead Kenya's team to Portugal for the World International Pairs grand finale to take place in October.

The two produced a brilliant score of 49 points during the International Pairs national finals held at Karen Country Club to clinch the top spot.

They beat Kericho's Erick Mutai and Julius Rono and another Sigona pair of Jay Varia and Grutej Phull by two points, as the two pairs posted 47 points each to book the remaining two slots in the all expenses paid for trip to Portugal for the World finals to be held at the Pinheiros Altos Golf Course/Dona Filipa Hotel in Algarve from October 26 to 30.

A total of 65 pairs had qualified for the national finals from 13 clubs namely Royal, Sigona, Muthaiga, Nyanza, Limuru, Railway, Nyeri, Vet Lab, Karen and Thika Sports Club.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Kenya Golf Union(KGU) chairman Peter Kiguru thanked all the sponsors that came on board to support this year's series, and urged corporates to support golf.

"I thank all the captains who hosted the international Pairs qualifying events. You took your time to prepare the courses in good time and we can attest to that since we never got any complaint on the same. We do believe that we will get your support in the coming year" said Kiguru.

The following are summarised weekend golf results;

At Kenya Railway Golf Club; Western Jazz Golf Day; winner- Tom Okumu 38 points cb Anthony Kiragu. Lady winner- Mildred Malubi 36 points, Junior winner Hetash Shah 27 points.

Sponsor winner- Millicent Mello 35 points, guest winner Tony Kwalamda 38, sponsor winner Stella Ondimu 35 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club: Sanlam Insurance Day; winner Mburu Kariuki 41 points cb Jamal Soud (20, 21), Bernard Simiyu 40 cb Charles Odoo. Lady winner- Mary Kandu 39, Provia Odhiambo 36, Senior winner

Bharat Chaniyara 36, staff winner- Patrick Tumbo 36, guest winner Thomas Bisonga 30 points. Junior winner- Ally Is-Haq 34, high handicap category, Atdan Jamal 42 points.

At Ruiru; Ladies Medal tournament; Category A- Winner-Mary Muthoni 73 nett, runners-up- Irene Wamoro 74, (B) winner-Salome Kamau 62 nett, Beth Ngugi 67 nett-Susan Mukururi 70 nett. (C)-Liz Mwaura 66 nett. Gross winner category A- Ruth Kamau 90 Gross, (B) Esther Mworia 95 gross. Nines; Grace Miano 32, Mary Wambui 32 nett, Guest winner-Millicent Nyaga 67 nett, Sponsor winner- Lydia Maina 79 nett.

At Vet Lab; BF Suma Golf tournament; Overall Winner: Chang hyun Kim, 41 Pts, Men winner- Keval Shah 39 Pts cb Vir Panesar 39, Lady winner- Nelius Kariuki 39 Pts, Chanelle Wangari 35, guest winner -Allan Mugisha 41 Pts, Junior Winner Paramveer Sehmi 38 Pts, Special Category Moses Gatundu, PHC35, 40 Pts.