Kenyan Teen Set for Midtjylland Trials

30 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Kenyan midfielder Mohamed Bajaber has trained his sights on securing a professional deal in Denmark.

The 18-year-old playmaker, attached to top Kenyan academy Star Field, left Nairobi for Herning where he is primed to undergo a three-week assessment with Superliga champions FC Midtjylland.

"I had my first training session last (Sunday) evening. The facilities are great and the players are quite good. There are six other African players on trial here from Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana. What is left for me is to prove my quality," said Mohammed, a Year 13 student at Premier Academy.

Mohammed, who's been called up for both the U-20 and U-23 national teams in the past year, is comfortable as an attacking midfielder or behind the striker, even though he is also capable of putting in a shift on the right side of midfield.

FC Midtjylland has featured in the Uefa Champions League, Europe's premier club competition, in the past two seasons.

The club, which has the same ownership as English Premier League side Brentford, also boasts a well-structured youth development system that has brought to the fore young players such as Victor Lindelof and Gustav Isaksen.

"He (Mohamed) is a young gifted player who is very committed and has all the hallmarks of being a successful professional. We wish him the best," said academy Director Robert Muthomi.

Mohammed's trial marks what's been a busy period for Star Field - which also runs development structures in Cricket, Tennis, and Hockey - following the move of defensive midfielder Timon Tenambergen to FC Gievenbeck in Germany, while prolific goal scorer Unaiz Shajani has accepted a scholarship opportunity at Midway University in Kentucky.

