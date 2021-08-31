Nigeria: Imo Govt Stalls Multi-Billion Naira Gee Plaza Hotel Project

The need to bring investment nearer home to promote job creation and expansion was a clarion call by former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha but he failed to live by it, writes Amby Uneze

When former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State came to power in 2011, he appealed to investors and businessmen to relocate to the state for its expansion and job creation. Many expressed interest to invest in the state. One of those investors/businessmen, who developed the idea to bring their businesses to their fatherland in the spirit of "aku ruo ulo" (invest in your home to promote employment and develop the area), was Senator Athan Achonu who attracted his investment to Imo with the hope of actualising his dream and in line with the state government's clarion call.

Many had expected a more progressive way of encouraging businesses and investments, as the former Governor was a reputed businessman who was also reputed to have investments all over the country, in particular, heavy investments with the capacity of creating meaningful jobs badly needed then in the state. To the unsuspecting intending investors, that was the spirit, especially considering the fact that Imo State being the "Eastern Heartland" which enjoys equidistance, according to the present governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, with other neigbhouring states.

However, not too long after those serious-minded investors/businessmen returned and started putting their dreams to fruition and in an effort to realise the intention of the government at the time that saw those beautiful ideas nose-diving due to political sentiments, etc. Those optimistic sentiments were soon dispelled as land grabs, discouragement of investors and investments, meaningless and non-durable projects and mindless victimisation of those who disagreed with the government, especially business and commercial disagreements began to filter out to the general disappointment and amazement of everyone.

Eleven years after construction, it was unkindly halted by that administration, the graceful shell of the proposed Gee Plaza Hotel still overlooks the old Ama Jay Kay Park, a gracious luxurious piece of greenery, distastefully ruined by a government to make way for an ill-conceived multi storey car park, which has become another Siamese elephant, abandoned project and ugly to sight.

The proposed Gee Plaza hotel is powered by billionaire businessman, Senator Athan Achonu and is built near the old Imo hotels complex which is owned by Senator Achonu and the Imo state government in a 60-40 per cent share ratio, meaning that Senator Achonu is the majority shareholder in the arrangement.

Interestingly, the conception of the Gee Plaza hotel was that of a five star hotel with conference halls, malls and relaxation/games arcade. Apart from the plans to turn it into a tourist hot spot, additional subsidiary industries such as water bottling and Tissue paper factories were to be added to the investment to service the hotel and relaxation area thereby creating hundreds of jobs.

Owerri, by its nature, is a tourism town and like Las Vegas in the United States of America, the hospitality industry thrives and provides jobs for not only the employees of hotels but suppliers, technicians, car hire services, decorators etc. The presence of quality hotels such as Gee Plaza would have added value to industry in the state that currently lacks little or no heavy industries.

The forced stoppage of work at Gee Plaza hotel by agents of the State Government, such as the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), at the supposed directive of then governor shows how greed, arrogance, mismanagement and vindictiveness can affect the development of an area. The malice-driven crusade by the governor against the Gee Plaza hotel resulted in the seizure of part of Imo hotels owned by Senator Achonu where Okorocha and his government not only built such shoddy structures such as White House, Treasury building, Bongo center but also the Imo International Conference Center which has all but collapsed literally.

The sad tale of the Gee Plaza hotel is a strong reminder that there are still saboteurs of the development of Igboland that are in power and who would put their selfish retrogressive desires above the collective development of the state and southeast.

It is conceivable that had the construction of the Gee Plaza hotel been allowed to progress, over 600 Imolites would have been gainfully employed in both the hotel complex and subsidiary feeder industries, but the desires of that former governor must override that of Imo people every time even when detrimental to the overall collective development interest, no wonder the state heaved a sigh of relief when he and his cronies lost the governorship in 2019.

Though the courts have reversed such lawless acts against Gee Plaza hotels and Senator Achonu in two (Imo state and Federal high courts) landmark judgments and restored parts of Imo hotels to its rightful owner, Senator Athan Achonu, the present Imo State Government under the dynamic leadership of distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma should ensure that such injustice never happens again and the decision of the courts are respected and individual commercial rights restored.

The mistreatment given to Senator Achonu and the Gee Plaza hotel was the greatest injustice of that administration. Such grave injustice must never be allowed to happen in the state again.

The constant calls for investments both local and foreign cannot materialise without the recourse to rule of law. Investors can never put their money in a place where leaders can maliciously seize private investments and allow invested billions to rot. Investors are sensitive; they don't just throw away money; they do diligent investigation before committing their cash to investments.

All illegal and anti-development policies of that administration should be reversed and with great haste. Businessmen like Senator Achonu, who lost billions through the malicious acts of a crude lawless government, should be reassured and further encouraged.

Gee Plaza hotel is a symbolic reminder of the anti-investment policies of a bad government. It is incumbent on the present administration to ensure that all help is extended for the completion of this project whose abandonment is a symbolic stain on the investment report sheet of the state. This would send the right signals to the investment community that a fresh page has been turned from the lawless egocentric era of such a leader.