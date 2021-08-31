Nigeria: Lawan, Omo-Agege Commiserate With Senator Na'allah Over Son's Death

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege have commiserated with the family of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Bala Ibn Na'Allah, over the gruesome murder of their son, Abdulkarim Na'Allah, in Kaduna.

Abdulkarim Na'Allah, a civil pilot, was strangled to death at his GRA, Kaduna residence on Sunday.

The two presiding officers of the Ninth Senate in separate messages yesterday, condoled with the Na'Allah family over the loss of their son.

Lawan, in his condolence message expressed sadness over the dastardly murder of the young pilot by yet unidentified cowardly criminals.

He urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators and others unleashing terror across Nigeria to justice.

According to him: "We have to continue cooperating with the security agencies in their onerous tasks of protecting us against heartless criminals who are indiscriminate in their assault on the security of our nation.

"We must not allow the criminals to overwhelm our capacity to secure our country and drag all of us under the reign of terror".

He prayed Allah to comfort the family and repose the soul of the departed in Aljanaah firdausi.

On his part, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo-Agege condemned the killing of the eldest son of the lawmaker representing Kebbi South in the National Assembly.

Omo-Agege, in a statement called on the police to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.

This, he stressed, would serve as deterrent to others.

The ranking Senator urged the family of the deceased to find solace in the Islamic faith and the good memories left behind by their late son, emphasising that his legacies should be kept alive.

According to Omo-Agege:"It is from God Almighty that we came and unto Him we shall all return. It is the positive difference we are able to make for the betterment of the people around us during our earthly sojourn that matters.

"We all know the pains that such a tragic loss inflict on every family, especially in this unfortunate circumstance.

"I pray that God Almighty grants our dear Senator Balla Na'Allah and all members of his family, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss".

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Airforce has said the killers of his son gained access to his residence from the roof top and were not armed with guns

In a statement yesterday, the senator said his son was strangulated to death by the assailants.

"Let me on behalf of Na'Allah's family specifically confirm the death of Abdulkareem Na'Allah who was attacked and killed by yet to be identified persons.

"From the reports received so far, his attackers were not armed with guns. They simply gained access to his house through the roof and strangulated him to death.

"As a family we will continue to love him even in death because he was such a wonderful person in his life", the statement said.

Na'Allah said his son's life is not better than any other Nigerian adding that the family has left everything in the hands of God.

He said, "As a family we leave everything in the hands of Almighty Allah to whom we have since surrendered in pursuit of the strength to bear the loss of Abdulkareem in our family and by the numerous calls, messages and visits we have received so far, we have every course to thank Almighty Allah for his love and mercy to the family.

"We assure the public that though we fill greatly diminished in the manner he was killed, we shall remain steadfast in our unshakable believe in the will of Allah.

"We shall persevere and overcome this tragic loss of one of the finest Ambassadors of our family who has done us proud in his life.

"We express hope that his death will play a major role in finding solutions to the problem facing our great Nation. May Allah grant him Aljannah fiddous".

Na'Allah also thank the Nigerian Police and the Government of Kaduna State for their intervention so far.

In a related development, the Kaduna state police command, said it was saddened by the killing of the junior Na'Allah, adding that the Police Commissioner, Mr. Abdullahi Mudassiru had since directed a full scale investigation with a view to unraveling the identities of the culprit and bringing them to book.

In a statement in Kaduna, spokesman of the command, Mohammad Jalige, said detectives were currently leaving no stone unturned in compliance with the directives.

Jalige said, "On the 29th August, 2021 at about 1530hrs the Kaduna Police Command received an unfortunate report of the assassination of Capt. Abdulkarim Ibn Na-Allah 'M' 36 years and a son to Senator Bala Ibn Na-Allah.

"The report has it that the assassins forcefully gained access into the resident of the deceased at Umar Gwandu Road Malali, Kaduna during the night hours, choked him to dead in cold blood and made away with his Lexus SUV to an unknown destination.

"The deceased was until his untimely death, a pilot by profession and not an army captain as being peddled in some quarters of the media."

The statement added: "The Command is deeply saddened by this incident and extend its condolences to the grieving family as CP Abdullahi Mudassiru have since directed that a full scale investigation be carried out with a view to unraveling the identities of the culprit and bringing them to book.

"Detectives are currently leaving no stone unturned in compliance with the directive."