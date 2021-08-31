Nigeria: PDP Mocks APC Over Amaechi's Alleged Looting Confession

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the confession by Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi that stealing was going on quietly under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration vindicated the opposition party's allegation that the ruling party was a haven of thieves and treasury looters.

PDP said the alleged looting confession confirmed that the Buhari administration had been providing cover for corrupt officials, who have turned government agencies to cash cows and Automated Teller Machines (ATM) for themselves, their cronies, family members and mistresses.

According to the National Publicity Secretary, PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, "The situation as presented by Amaechi shows that quiet stealing is a policy of the APC administration. This explains why the administration is heavy on propaganda and has failed to prosecute its officials and the APC leaders openly indicted for corruption, but only resort to "easing out" such thieves with a pat on the wrist.

Ologbondiyan said, "The confession by Amaechi exposes why the APC administration has failed to recover the over N25 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders in various government agencies.

"Nigerians now have a clearer picture on how the N9.3 trillion as detailed in the reported NNPC memo was stolen, how over N2 trillion was allegedly siphoned under fraudulent subsidy regime," the PDP added.

The party stated that was in addition to the revelation by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno, that billions of naira meant for security under the APC could not be traced.

The spokesman of the PDP said Nigerians now know how billions of naira reportedly stolen from various agencies, including the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), as well as the N500 billon Social Investment Programme fund, as revealed by First Lady, Aisha Buhari, were siphoned.

The party further said, "Amaechi's confession has also shed more light on the circumstances behind the alleged stealing of N165 billion in the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) under his ministerial purview, the N1.5 trillion and $9.5 million reportedly stolen from Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the $65 million (N31 billion) frittered from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) as well as the N90 billion looted from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others.

"This is in addition to the alleged secret looting of huge part of foreign loans and repatriated funds placed at the disposal of the APC and its administration," he said.

The PDP charged Nigerians to hold the APC and its leaders responsible for all the woes that have befallen the nation in the last six years and ensure the party is not allowed anywhere near the governance of the nation, come 2023.