Nigeria: Kaduna Shuts Down Weekly Markets in Five Council Areas Over Insecurity

Kaduna — The Kaduna State government has suspended weekly markets in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the state, over the growing insecurity in the state.

The state government also banned the sell of petrol in jerrycans within and outside the premises of petrol stations in the five LGAs.

In a statement on Monday, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the decision was taken following a thorough review of the security situation in the areas.

He added that security personnel have been directed to ensure compliance with the directives.

The statement stated: "After a thorough review of the security situation and recommendations put forward by the security agencies, the Kaduna State Government,wishes to announce the suspension of all weekly markets in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Chikun and Kajuru local government areas with immediate effect.

"The government has also banned the selling of petrol in jerrycans within and outside premises of petrol stations in the five local government areas listed, with immediate effect. Security personnel have been directed to ensure compliance with these directives."

Aruwan, therefore, urged citizens of the areas to cooperate with the government as necessary steps were being taken against banditry and criminality across the state.

He added that the Kaduna State Security Operations Room remained open for receiving useful information on: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

The five LGAs are said to be the worst hit by bandits terrorising the state, with the hoodlums raiding communities, killing and abducting people almost on a daily basis.