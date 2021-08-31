Tanzania: No Sugar Importation Permits Will Be Granted, Says Mkenda

30 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By By Doreen Parkshard

Dodoma — The minister of agriculture Adolph Mkenda has on Monday said he will not grant permits for importation of sugar and instead he would rather resign from his position.

He called on business people who have been putting pressure on the ministry with the intension of being granted permit to import sugar in the country for personal interest in the process threatening local production.

" Many business persons have been approaching the ministry over sugar import permits something that would make farmers in the country to cast away 350000 tonnes of sugarcane in Mtibwa due sugar importation," the minister said.

Mkenda was speaking at the launch of the 5th National Statistics Census for Agriculture (NSCA) as exhibited by NBS for the year 2019/2020.

According to him there has been a challenge in sugar production leading to importation of sugar in the country yet the country has sufficient resources to meet the internal demand.

"The ministry will not grant permits for importation of sugar shall be given permit unless the sugar board has made analysis of the sugar gap and the permits shall only be given out to the sugar producers in the country. I would rather resign than give random permits for sugar importation," Mkenda said.

Speaking further, the minister said that Sh576 billion is set to be invested by Kilombero sugar an amount that will double the internal sugar production. This he said will reduce sugar importation from 100,000 tones to 50,000 tones.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X