North Africa: Individual Placed in Custody for Allegedly Helping Karoui Brothers Cross Border to Algeria

Tunis/Tunisia — The Public Prosecutor's Office at the Kasserine Court of First Instance, on Monday, ordered to place an individual in custody for allegedly having helped president of Qalb Tounes party Nabil Karoui and his brother Ghazi Karoui cross the land borders to Algeria irregularly, said deputy public prosecutor at the court Chaouki Bouazzi.

The person in question is subject of several wanted notices for drug trafficking.

According to Tunisian and Algerian media, Nabil and Ghazi Karoui were arrested on Sunday in Tebessa, Algeria.

Karoui, owner of the private television channel Nessma, had reached the second round of the presidential election in 2019. He faces charges of financial corruption and money laundering.

Bouazzi told TAP an investigation has been launched against the arrested individual, accused of helping the Karoui brothers cross the Tunisian borders to Algerian territory, adding that searches are underway to arrest those complicit in this crime.

Once the search is completed, the accused will appear before the public prosecutor, who will take the necessary measures against him, according to the same source.

The brigade of the National Guard of Thala, Kasserine, arrested the aforementioned individual after a raid carried out on Monday at dawn at his home located in the border region Bouderias.