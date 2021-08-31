Liberia: Former ERES Country Rep Linked to Car 'Theft'

Monrovia — A Liberian tax consultant, Dr. Eric Filor Nagbe, has alarmed over an ongoing investigation of theft, linking the former Country Representative of ERES, Robert Clarke (not the Robert Clarke of media fame). ERES Liberia Inc. is a subsidiary of RUBISENERGIE of the Republic of France and a local corporation legally registered in the country.

Dr. Nagbe is the Managing Director of ENAG Consulting, a reputable tax and accounting firm in Liberia.

Bitumen is a black viscous mixture of hydrocarbons obtained naturally or as a residue from petroleum distillation. It is used for road surfacing and roofing.

Robert Clarke is reportedly the son of the President of Cuttington University, Dr. A. Romelle Horton and brother of Romeo Clarke Jr., special assistant to Minister of Justice F. Musa Dean.

In a complaint filed with the Liberia National Police, Dr. Nagbe, who was hired as a tax consultant for the company said Mr. Clarke, who was also hired two years ago, was assigned a Toyota Hilux vehicle.

But when his contract ended, Dr. Nagbe stated, Clarke was ordered to turn over company's assets to him, which included the vehicle, a computer and a printer. The vehicle has since gone missing on June 8 between 9:00 a.m. and 9:06 a.m., according to Dr. Nagbe.

However, he detailed that after they realized the vehicle was missing, through investigation, he noticed that (Clarke) did not hand over the original key of the vehicle upon its return.

All of this, he mentioned, he did not notice until the vehicle went missing. The Liberian tax accountant highlighted that he was phoned from overseas by a director of the company, asking him to verify whether Clarke left the computer and printer in the vehicle. It was during the period of verification the vehicle could not be found.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Then on August 16, 2021, I received an email from Fred - one of the directors of the company's conglomerate. He asked me to update him on the printer and computer. I was lost and asked if he meant that I find prices of computers and printers and let him know. Then he said no. He said, Robert should have left you with the computer and printer. He apparently messaged Robert and forwarded Robert response to my WhatsApp. Robert said, the printer and computer were in the car, then. So, I told him that on the day of the delivery of the car, Robert did not tell me anything. Only the car he gave me. So, I assured Fred that I'd verify and revert. It was during the verification process I noticed the car was missing".

The Liberia National Police is reportedly investigating Robert Clarke as prime suspect for theft of property, according to Police sources. Police sources say he has been called in twice for questioning but on the third invite, he did not show up, prompting fears he may have absconded.

Calls placed to his Orange and Lonestar numbers by FrontPageAfrica repeatedly to get his response were off.

Police spokesman, H. Moses Carter, said he could not speak to the matter as his office had not yet been briefed on the investigation but promised to revert after ascertaining the facts in the case.