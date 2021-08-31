Mozambique: Covid-19 - 139 New Cases, and Nine Deaths

Maputo — According to the Mozambican health authorities, the number of people diagnosed with the Covid-19 respiratory disease on Sunday slumped to 139.

Two of the provinces worst hit in July, Tete and Manica, reported no cases at all.

Since the start of the pandemic, 846,662 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,112 of them in the previous 24 hours. According to a Ministry of Health Sunday press release, 973 of the tests yielded negative results, and 139 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 145,683.

Of the new cases identified on Sunday, 75 were women or girls and 64 were men or boys. 15 were children under the age of 15, and nine were over 65 years old. For six cases, no age information was available,

The largest number of new cases, 49, was reported from the northern province of Nampula. There were also 24 cases from Inhambane, 13 from Gaza, 11 from Zambezia, 11 from Maputo city, nine each from Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Maputo province, and four from Sofala.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the coronavirus) on Sunday was 12.5 per cent, a sharp decline from Saturday's figure of 20 per cent.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were Niassa (37.5 per cent), Gaza (27.7 per cent), Inhambane (24 per cent) and Nampula (16.8 per cent). Apart from Tete and Manica, where there were no new cases, the provinces with the lowest positivity rates were Maputo city (4.5 per cent) and Sofala (5.8 per cent).

The Ministry release reported a further nine deaths from Covid-19, six women and three men. All were Mozambican citizens aged between 35 and 86. Six of the deaths occurred in Maputo city and three in Maputo province. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,851.

Over the same 24 hour period, 11 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (four in Maputo, three in Matola, and one each in Nampula, Tete, Manica and Sofala), and six new cases were admitted (two in Maputo and one each in Niassa, Manica, Sofala and Matola).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 147 on Saturday to 133 on Sunday. 73 of these patients (54.9 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 13 patients in Nampula, 10 in Niassa, eight in Sofala, seven in Matola, seven in Zambezia, six in Sofala, four in Gaza, three in Cabo Delgado, and two in Manica. Tete was the only province where nobody was hospitalised from Covid-19.

The Ministry also reported that on Sunday 612 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (449 in Maputo city, 67 in Zambezia, 62 in Inhambane and 34 in Cabo Delgado). The total number of recoveries now stands at 131,533, or 90.2 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 12,957 on Saturday to 12,475 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo province, 4,322 (34.6 per cent of the total); Maputo city, 3.184; Nampula, 1,645; Inhambane, 976; Niassa, 856; Zambezia, 535; Cabo Delgado, 405; Gaza, 388; Sofala, 97; Tete, 34; and Manica, 33.