Mozambique: Hidden Debts - Guebuza's Son Denies It All

Maputo — Ndambi Guebuza, the oldest son of former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza, told the Maputo City Court on Monday that he had nothing to do with the project, designed in 2011, to set up a scheme to protect Mozambique's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and denied receiving any money from the Abu Dhabi based group Privinvest.

The EEZ protection project had, by 2012, mutated into Proindicus, the first of three fraudulent companies at the heart of the largest financial scandal in Mozambican history, known as the hidden debts. Guebuza is one of 19 people on trial for their part in the scandal.

Hs testimony clashed sharply with that given last week by the first two of the defendants questioned, businessman Teofilo Nhangumele and Cipriano Mutota, the former director of the studies and projects office of the State Security and Intelligence Service (SISE), both of whom said he had a prominent role in the early stages of the coastal protection project, for which Privinvest paid him a bribe of 33 million US dollars.

Unfortunately for Guebuza, there is a great deal of evidence against him, in the shape of email messages and bank correspondence, which prosecutors found on his computer, seized when his house was searched.

These messages show Nhangumele, talking about the coastal protection project, the need for a "Special Purpose Vehucle" to run it (which became Proindicus), and financing in the shape of a loan from the bank Credit Suisse,

Despite the trail of emails, Guebuza Junior denied any involvement in the project, and initially claimed that the first time he had met Nhangumele was when they were both in prison. However, there is photographic evidence of Guebuza, his friend Bruno Langa, and Nhangumele, all travelling in the same private plane (owned by Privinvest) on a trip to Abu Dhabi.

In his testimony, Nhangumele had said that he, Langa, Guebuza, and the SISE head of economic intelligence, Antonio do Rosario, had all visited Privinvest shipyards in Germany and Abu Dhabi. Guebuza admitted going to the German port of Kiel, but claimed he was on other business that had nothing to do with Privinvest. He said he was one of the partners in a project to turn gas into liquid fuels.

Asked who paid for the trip to Germany, he said he did not know, but all the logistics was handled by protocol officers in his father's office. So a trip from Maputo to Kiel, for private citizens, was organized by the Mozambican state.

Guebuza admitted to making several trips to Abu Dhabi, which he believed were paid for by Privinvest. Although he has never lived in the United Arab Emirates, and is not an employee of Privinvest he obtained a resident's visa, on the grounds that he was one of Privinvest's hydraulic mechanics.

But Guebuza is not a mechanic, and when the judge, Efigenio Baptista, pointed out that he obtained the visa under false pretenses, he insisted "it's all perfectly legal".

To many of the judge's questions, Guebuza replied that it had all happened a long time ago, and he could not remember. "I don't have an elephant's memory", he protested.

Baptista retorted that he wasn't interested in elephants. "We just want the memory of a normal person", he said.

Guebuza used his resident's visa to open a bank account in Abu Dhabi. According to the prosecution, Privinvest deposited a bribe of 33 million dollars into this account. But Guebuza denied ever receiving any money from Privinvest, and said he could not even remember the name of the bank.

He said he had never done any work for Privinvest. So, why asked the judge, did Privinvest send a private plane to pick him up in Maputo, why did it arrange a resident's visa and a bank account for him, and why did it pay for his stays in Abu Dhabi? "What did they expect in return?", Baptista asked.

The first installment of the bribe was 14 million dollars, which entered Guebuza's Abu Dhabi account on 25 March 2013. He vehemently denied received such vast sums, and claimed that any emails and other documents that say otherwise must be forgeries.

Baptista pointed out that the documents were all on Guebuza's computer, and so was the receipt he had signed confirming that the money had been deposited.

Guebuza insisted it was all fake and that his signature too had been forged.