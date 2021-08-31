Mozambique: Hidden Debts - Pesticides in the Pudding, Accuses Guebuza

Maputo — The trial in the case of Mozambique's "hidden debts" took an unexpected turn on Monday afternoon, as one of the best-known of the accused, Ndambi Guebuza, the oldest son of former President Armando Guebuza, lost his temper and claimed the trial was part of a gigantic conspiracy against the Guebuza family.

"You're liars!", he told the prosecuting attorney, Sheila Marrengula. The Attorney-General's Office (PGR), he accused "is persecuting my family and the veterans of the independence war".

He even claimed that part of the conspiracy was an attempt to poison his family by putting "pesticides in the pudding". As further "evidence" for his claims he cited the murder of his sister Valentina in 2016, although it is no secret that she was the victim of an abusive husband.

For good measure, he threw in the claim that the current president, Filipe Nyusi, is aiming to secure a third term of office. The same claim was once made about his father, and about his processor, Joaquim Chissano. But the Constitution states that no president may serve more than two consecutive five year terms, and so far nobody has made any serious attempt to change that constitutional principle.

The judge, Efigenio Bapista, repeatedly rebuked Guebuza for showing lack of respect to the court and particularly towards Marrengula.

He refused to answer many of the questions about his financial affairs raised by both Baptista and Marrengula.

After his initial denial that he had ever received bribes from the Abu Dhabi based group Privinvest, he was at a loss to explain how Privinvest money was sent for his use to various South African companies though which he obtained houses and luxury cars.

He claimed these financial transfers arose from "a partnership" between himself and senior Privinvest official Jean Boustani. He would give no details of this "partnership", and refused to make any comments on the financial transactions with South African concerns which the judge listed in great detail.

The cars which Guebuza obtained through this unexplained arrangement included Rolls Royces, Aston Martins, Ferraris, Maseratis, and Range Rovers.

He also acquired real estate in Pretoria, and when Marrengula cited the address of one of these houses, and asked whether he did indeed own it, Guebuza declared "You're using me to wage a political campaign!"

One of the strangest gifts from Privinvest was a consignment of 8,829 bottles of wine, weighing over eight tonnes, and sent to the Mozambican President's office.

Boustani sent Guebuza Junior an email congratulating him on the safe arrival of the wine. Why, Marrangula asked, did Boustani congratulate him, if he really had nothing to do with Privinvest?

Did he check the wine?, she asked. And had the appropriate customs duty been paid on these drinks? Guebuza said he had no idea who handled customs declarations at the presidency.

"Do you, madame, want some wine?", he asked the prosecutor, which earned him another rebuke from Baptista.